New Music Friday: Peggy Gou, Carla Wehbe, GRXCE and more

Charli XCX, Missy Higgins and Peggy Gou feature in this exciting edition of New Music Friday.

Well, autumn has officially arrived, and though the temperatures outside might be frosty, this week’s edition of New Music Friday is heating up.

We’ve got bonafide Australian icons like Missy Higgins and shiny pop stars like Carla Wehbe, as well as new tunes from the likes of Charli XCX, Doja Cat and more.

As always, this edition of New Music Friday has seen us sift through the week’s hottest releases, from deluxe versions of albums to singles, EPs and more.

As a cherry on top, this week’s New Music Friday playlist is populated mostly by women, since we could all do with a little more feminine energy heading into the weekend. Peruse at your leisure below.

‘1+1=11’ — Peggy Gou

Given her years-long domination of moshpits across the world, it’s hard to believe that Peggy Gou’s just-announced upcoming album ‘I Hear You’ will be her first.

The DJ prepares listeners for what to expect with new single ‘1+1=11’, a festival-sized anthem that’s sure to unify dance floors. ‘I Hear You’ will arrive on June 7.

‘Sideshow’ — Carla Wehbe

Carla Wehbe returns with ‘Sideshow’, an immediately infectious indie-pop cut that sees the rising star make a spectacle out of “the circus of breakups,” she explained in a press statement.

The single arrives fresh off Wehbe’s performances in support of Peach PRC and G Flip. Listen below.

‘The Second Act’ — Missy Higgins

Missy Higgins has announced the imminent release of her first album in six years, sharing its namesake single ‘The Second Act’.

The beloved singer-songwriter returns to the confessional lyricism of her early work, reflecting on her attempts at “picking yourself up, dusting yourself off and heading out into the world,” she said.

‘The Second Act’ album will arrive in September, but you can listen to the title track below.

‘Older’ — Lizzy McAlpine

Unless you were living under a rock, you would’ve caught Lizzy McAlpine’s breakout track ‘ceilings’ all over TikTok last year.

Now, the Philadelphia singer-songwriter delivers on that promise with ‘Older’, a third studio album that sees the budding pop star define her voice and come-of-age across 14 tracks. Get swept up below.

‘Gravel Rash’ — GRXCE

GRXCE sink their teeth into 2024 with ‘Gravel Rash’, an indie-pop gem tracing the demise of a toxic relationship.

The track will feature on the NSW quartet’s upcoming concept EP, but in the meantime, gritty instrumentation, enrapturing vocals and poignant storytelling await you below.

‘Delphinium’ — Elestial

Newcastle indie upstarts Elestial mark their arrival with ‘Delphinium’, a debut effort that brims with dreamy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a touch of raw energy.

The six-track collection blends indie rock, post-punk, and shoegaze to deliver a compelling tale of adolescence. Catch Elestial before they blow up below.

‘Reverie’ — Joey Sachi

Australian songwriter Joey Sachi sketches new contours of her dynamic sound with ‘Reverie’, a new single that’s every bit as dreamy as its title suggests.

‘Reverie’ is a collaboration with UK producer Affelaye, and sees Sachi bring a tangible sense of vulnerability and mature arrangements.

‘Scarlet 2 CLAUDE’ — Doja Cat

Global phenom Doja Cat follows up on her teeth-baring recent album with its deluxe edition, ‘Scarlet 2 CLAUDE’. The additional six tracks again find Doja flexing her rap muscles, with assists from featured artists A$AP Rocky and Teezo Touchdown.

‘Club classics’ and ‘B2b’ — Charli XCX

Ahead of the release of her new album ‘brat’ on June 7, Charli XCX has whetted appetites with two new singles.

They follow on from February’s ‘von dutch’, and see the hyper-pop pioneer lean into the propulsive club anthem that will inform much of ‘brat’. Head to the boiler room below.