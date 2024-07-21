Saif sheds light on his past with bouncy new hip-hop single ‘M.A.N’

Sydney-based hip-hop artist Saif has showcased his versatility and strong pen game on new rap single ‘M.A.N’.

Atop string-backed trap beats, the Kiwi/Australian artist lays bare his thoughts on growing up, his past, and looking to the future.

Dotted throughout the track are a swathe of unique and ear-catching moments, from the subtle female backing harmonies to bouncy beat-switches and Saif’s own layered.

These flourishes add texture to the steady trap beat, but there’s something to be said about the simplicity of the production. It remains consistently engaging, but doesn’t need any flashy or over-the-top moments in order for Saif’s penmanship to shine.

Like any rap track, the beauty of ‘M.A.N’ is in the storytelling, and it’s here that the diversity of Saif’s artistry steals the spotlight.

Saif draws upon the intersection of his South Asian lineage, Islamic faith, and Australian upbringing to deliver a sweeping tale of his life and values.

In one moment, Saif is infectiously braggadocious, flexing his performance at “halftime show [at] Qudos Bank, dropping facts” and singing of “collecting funds”.

In others, he’s more grounded, reflecting on coming “from a violent past.” and how he “didn’t have much growing up”.

All of it is bound by an earworm hook in which Saif repeats: “what’s done is done, I can’t look back”, resolving to always move forward and continue upping his game.

It’s refreshing to hear a hip-hop song that goes beyond the familiar flexes and showcases the rapper’s more authentic vulnerable side, but such artistry perhaps should be expected from Saif.

Since debuting in 2016 with ‘Blue City’, the rapper has released two additional albums — 2018’s ‘Acclaim’ and ‘Roses’ in 2019 — and has performed at the FIBA Women’s World Cup and Fishers Ghost Festival.

Elsewhere, he has received acclaim from the likes of CADA and ABC News. With his latest single, Saif proves that his star power will only continue to grow.

Listen to Saif’s new track ‘M.A.N’ below.