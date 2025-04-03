Gadfly ignites with new single ‘Shrink’ – a raw, punk anthem of defiance

‘Shrink’ is a gritty, high-octane blast of intense energy.

Recorded and mixed by Khoshnavaz at her home studio in Vancouver, it layers hypnotic, ominous chord progressions with distorted bass, pounding drums, and searing guitars.

The vocals – shared between Khoshnavaz and Young – bring a powerful, aggressive edge that drives the track’s frantic pace, while the heavy instrumentation creates a chaotic, head-banging rhythm that cuts straight through the noise.

With its blistering sound and unapologetic ferocity, ‘Shrink’ is an anthem of raw emotion and fierce defiance.

Khoshnavaz channels her anger and frustration into a hypnotic, noisy psychedelia that speaks to anyone who’s ever felt the weight of injustice.

The track’s intensity demands your attention, urging listeners to confront the world head-on, just as the band does with every performance.

Now split between Vancouver and Montreal, Gadfly’s live shows are an unstoppable force, delivering sweat-soaked, high-energy performances that only build their reputation as one of Canada’s most captivating bands.

In July last year, they released Sura, an album that marked a shift toward faster, punk-infused sound while retaining their signature heavy, chaotic flair.

With ‘Shrink,’ Gadfly proves yet again they are a band to watch, their fierce sound echoing the mantra of “woman, life, freedom.”

Keep your ears open as they continue to drop new tracks and electrify crowds across Canada.

Listen to ‘Shrink’ here.