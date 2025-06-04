Alice Cooper Reunites with Raucous New Anthem ‘Wild Ones’

The original shock-rock legends drop a blistering single and gear up for their first album in 50 years—plus a massive tour.

The reunited Alice Cooper Group have stormed back into the spotlight with the blistering new video for ‘Wild Ones,’ the latest single from their upcoming album The Revenge of Alice Cooper—their first in 51 years with the surviving original members.

Set for release on July 25, the record follows the fiery first single ‘Black Mamba,’ and ‘Wild Ones’ delivers another dose of the band’s signature rebellious energy.

Inspired by Marlon Brando’s 1953 cult classic The Wild One, the video mixes cinematic motorcycle scenes with electrifying studio footage, capturing the band’s effortless chemistry as they tear through the track.

“Yeah, we’re the wild ones, we live in every town,” Cooper snarls, embodying the song’s untamed spirit.

The 14-track album also includes a poignant posthumous appearance by original guitarist Glen Buxton on the previously unreleased ‘What Happened to You,’ while the box set edition boasts a rediscovered 1970 version of ‘Return of the Spiders,’ remixed by producer Bob Ezrin.

Fans can also look forward to ‘Titanic Overunderture,’ a fusion of vintage recordings and fresh performances.

As if that wasn’t enough, Cooper will hit the road this fall for a co-headlining tour with Judas Priest, bringing their legendary chaos to 22 North American cities.

The wild ones are back—and they’re louder than ever.

Watch the official video below.