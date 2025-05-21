Tom Morello & Sam Dunn to direct Judas Priest’s untold saga

The doc that proves metal is more than music—it’s a movement.

Metal history is about to be immortalized in The Ballad of Judas Priest, a new documentary co-directed by Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and acclaimed filmmaker Sam Dunn.

Produced by Sony Music Vision, the film delves into the 50-year legacy of the British metal icons, from their working-class roots in Birmingham to their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Morello makes his directorial debut alongside Dunn, promising an unfiltered look at the band’s cultural impact—from defining metal’s sound to pioneering its leather-and-studs aesthetic.

Judas Priest declared, “The cassock comes off, revealing Priest in all its metal glory!” Meanwhile, Morello and Dunn emphasised the band’s role in making metal more inclusive.

Though no release date is set, fans can gear up for Priest’s 2025 North American tour with Alice Cooper, kicking off September 16 in Biloxi.

For metalheads, this doc is the ultimate sacrament—raw, loud, and long overdue