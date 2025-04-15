From ‘Breaking the Law’ to ‘School’s Out’: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper team up for Tour

Two legends, one stage—and Corrosion of Conformity cranking the heat

Two rock titans are joining forces for an earth-shaking tour: Judas Priest and Alice Cooper will co-headline a 22-city North American run this fall, with Corrosion of Conformity in tow.

Kicking off September 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi, and wrapping October 26 in Houston, the trek promises a collision of metal mastery and shock-rock theatrics, hitting major hubs like Toronto, Los Angeles, and Austin.

Judas Priest rides high on their 2024 album Invincible Shield, while Cooper brings a brand-new stage production fresh off his “Too Close for Comfort” solo dates.

The bittersweet announcement follows the passing of former Priest drummer Les Binks, whose legacy lives on in classics like “Stained Class”.

General tickets become available on April 18. For metalheads, this is a rare chance to witness two icons share the stage—one delivering razor-sharp riffs, the other guillotine-worthy drama.