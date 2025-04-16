Out Of The Dark With Pinky Ring

We caught up with Pinky Ring for a chat – digging into the moments, that make Pinky Ring… well, Pinky Ring

Since bursting onto the scene in 2022, First Nations duo Pinky Ring (that’s Samuel and Kane, if you’re nasty) have quickly cemented themselves as one of Sydney’s most intriguing and hardworking new acts.

You might’ve caught wind of their blistering releases – No More Parties In Sydney, Bruschetta, and Anzac Day Records – or maybe you’ve seen them light up stages alongside South Summit and The Slingers. Either way, the buzz is real.

With a string of standouts like Lou Reed, Fake Friends, and the aforementioned No More Parties In Sydney, their catalogue is already thick with anthems that swing between gritty, tender, and unshakably raw.

It’s not just the music – it’s the feeling. The words, the performances, the honesty. Pinky Ring are all in.

We caught up with Samuel for a chat that was as heartfelt as it was insightful—digging into the moments, and madness, that make Pinky Ring… well, Pinky Ring.

Born and raised in Sydney, the pair live and breathe music. They’re lyric lovers, live show junkies, and masters of turning life’s chaos – love, joy, pain – into something worth listening to.

