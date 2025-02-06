South Summit’s ‘Make It Somewhere’ Live From Happy Session Hits Spotify

South Summit’s ‘Make It Somewhere’ Lands on Spotify—Live and Unfiltered

Perth’s South Summit have a knack for delivering sun-soaked, heartfelt anthems, and their latest Live From Happy session is no exception.

Their unreleased track ‘Make It Somewhere’ has finally hit Spotify, capturing the band in their rawest, most intimate form.

Recorded at Noise Machines, Happy Mag’s brand-new studio space, this stripped-back rendition showcases South Summit’s signature blend of storytelling and soulful grooves. ‘Make It Somewhere’ is an ode to ambition and home—about chasing big dreams while staying grounded in your roots.

“We’ve been jamming this song for a while, and this is actually one of the first times we’re performing it live on air,” the band shared ahead of the session. “It’s about keeping your goals and ambitions but never forgetting where you come from and keeping those ones closest to you.”

Dive into Spotify to stream the session, and if you’re after the full Live From Happy experience, catch the performance here.

Plus, don’t miss Lenka’s addition to the series, now streaming as well.