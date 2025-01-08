Lenka’s ‘Winter Sun’ Live From Happy is now on Spotify

Lenka’s 2022 Live From Happy session now has a new home on Spotify!

Lenka’s Live From Happy session has landed on Spotify, offering fans a fresh take on her 2022 single Winter Sun.

Captured in an unfiltered, stripped-down setting, the performance showcases the indie pop singer-songwriter in her most vulnerable form, accompanied by her longtime collaborator and producer, Dave Jenkins Jnr.

Winter Sun, originally released in March 2022, is a gentle anthem of connection and warmth, penned during the isolation of the pandemic.

With its ukulele-driven melody and poignant lyrics, it reflects on the comfort found in friendship when the world seemed to be falling apart. In this Live From Happy rendition, Lenka’s voice takes center stage, enhanced by Dave’s understated beats and Fender Bass IV, proving that sometimes, less really is more.

“Winter Sun was written in the depths of the pandemic,” Lenka explained,“It’s about friendship and being there for one another. It was winter when I wrote it, but surprise, surprise, it was a sunny day. Today, I’m playing it with Dave, who also produced it—if you like his stuff, you’ll love this track.”

This new, remastered version of Lenka’s Live From Happy performance is now streaming on Spotify—one for fans of intimate, stripped-back indie pop. Check it out below.

Check out Thandi Phoenix’s Live From Happy Spotify inclusion here.