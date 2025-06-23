Mo’Ju’s ‘Change Has To Come’ Live From Happy – now streaming on Spotify

Mo’Ju’s powerful live performance of ‘Change Has To Come’ is now streaming on Spotify

During Sydney WorldPride 2023, Mo’Ju and their band dropped by Noise Machines to record a live session of ‘Change Has To Come’ — and it’s now up on Spotify as part of our Live From Happy series.

Backed by a tight crew — Myka Wallace on drums, Henry Jenkins on bass, Lewis Coleman on keys and samples — the performance strips the track down to its essentials. It’s steady, grounded, and delivered with intent.

“It’s a call to arms,” Mo’Ju told us on the day. “To hop off the screens and connect with community… but it’s meant to feel like a positive, uplifting moment.”

It’s the first single off their album Oro Plata Mata, and this live take hits with the same clarity and weight.

Check out the OG performance here.

Listen now on Spotify.