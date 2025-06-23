Beavis and Butt-Head are bringing their dumbass energy to Call of Duty’s chaotic warzone

Beavis and Butt-Head join Call of Duty and somehow look more tactical than half the roster

In what might be the most accidentally on-brand crossover of 2025, Beavis and Butt-Head — yes, the two eternally fried teens from MTV’s 90s golden era — are parachuting into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of the upcoming Season 04 Reloaded update. And weirdly? They kind of fit in.

The skins are a fever dream blend of cartoonish nostalgia and dead-serious MilSim cosplay. Gone are the cheap couches and metalhead giggle-fits. Instead, Beavis and Butt-Head are kitted out like they’re gearing up for deployment in a Red Bull-sponsored paramilitary unit.

Reddit’s already dunking on how absurdly “real” they look — “Unironically more MilSim than most skins,” one player wrote. Somehow, the dumbest characters in TV history have shown up looking more tactical than the average ghost operator.

Call of Duty isn’t new to this kind of IP slop. Over the past few years we’ve seen Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Doomguy, Lara Croft, and even a bacon suit get shoved into the same war-torn maps. Realism died several battle passes ago — now it’s all about nostalgia bait and meme skins you drop $30 on before rage-quitting a sweaty match.

But Beavis and Butt-Head? They’re a different kind of weird. This isn’t just cartoon crossover — it’s a vibe check on the entire franchise. These two were born to mock macho shooter culture, and now they’re being sold as part of it.

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head are coming to Call of Duty Season 04 Reloaded 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3QnIYMv2AN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 23, 2025

What’s less funny is the price. Activision has been under fire for its aggressive monetization lately — bloated bundles, pricey event passes, in-game ads in premium titles. Black Ops 6 is already a $70 game, with Black Ops 7 tipped to launch at $80. And there’s no word yet if these skins will carry forward. In other words: be ready to pay a lot for two characters who think “sniper rifle” is a euphemism.

Will they come with voice lines like “This game rules. Huh huh huh.” or “Fire, fire!”? Probably. Will they make you a better player? Definitely not. But if getting domed in the Gulag while wearing Beavis’ dead-eyed smirk is your idea of fun, Season 04 Reloaded drops around June 26.

Just don’t expect them to capture any objectives. These guys never even passed high school.