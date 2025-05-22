Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4: Ana de Armas Joins the Fight

Hollywood’s deadliest ballerina takes aim in the ultimate season showdown

Hold onto your controllers, gamers—Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 4 is here to absolutely wreck your free time (in the best way possible), with Ana de Armas joining the fight.

This isn’t just another update—it’s a full-blown Hollywood spectacle, complete with Ana de Armas stepping into the fray as her assassin alter-ego Eve Macarro from the John Wick spin-off Ballerina.

Yeah, you read that right. The mid-season Tracer Pack is serving up two killer Eve skins, weapon blueprints, and enough premium swag to make your squad jealous.

And because timing is everything, the bundle drops right as Ballerina hits theatres on June 5.

But wait—there’s so much more. Season 4 launches May 30 (AEST) with five fresh multiplayer maps, including the chaotic Shutdown and Fugitive at launch, plus a revamped version of the Black Ops 3 fan-fave Fringe mid-season.

New modes like Team Elimination (a spicy twist on Kill Confirmed) and the return of One in the Chamber will test your skills, while the Grim Reaper Scorestreak (straight from the OG Black Ops) is back to rain explosive hell on your enemies.

Zombies fans, rejoice—Grief mode is finally back! The Black Ops 2 classic pits teams of four against each other in a brutal survival showdown, complete with debuff zones and a whole new level of trash-talking potential.

There’s also a powered-up Abomination boss fight, new GobbleGums, and a Starting Room LTM that’ll push your zombie-slaying skills to the limit.

Over in Warzone, Verdansk just got taller—literally. The Overlook skyscraper brings ziplines, cranes, and intense Lobby Lockdown firefights to Downtown, while 52v52 Clash returns for pure, unhinged chaos.

Ranked players get double the action with Verdansk Battle Royale: Ranked at launch and Rebirth Island Ranked mid-season.

New weapons? Oh, you bet. The LC10 SMG and FFAR 1 Assault Rifle lead the charge, followed by the Olympia shotgun, Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle, and even a pickaxe melee weapon (because why not?).

The Battle Pass is stacked with the return of Stitch, the sinister Omen in the BlackCell offering, and of course, Eve Macarro mid-season.

Throw in limited-time events like Rivals, the Ballerina crossover, and the madness of Havoc Royale, and you’ve got a season that’s basically the gaming equivalent of a summer blockbuster.

So clear your schedule—May 30 is about to be very busy.

Watch the launch trailer below.