Top 5 Plugins You Need to Try

In today’s world of music production, plugins are more than just tools, they’re creative partners.

Whether you’re crafting lush soundscapes, dialling in the perfect mix, or searching for vintage textures, the right plugin can make all the difference.

Below are five essential plugins that stand out from the pack and will take your tracks to the next level!

1. Visco by Forever 89 – Total Control Over Your Samples 🧠🥁

Looking to break out of the same-old sampling workflow? Visco by Forever 89 is a fresh take on drum sampling and sound design, built for producers, sound designers, and live performers who want more creative freedom. 🎛️

Instead of just playing back static audio files, Visco lets you reshape, model, and manipulate any sample in real time with its intuitive ‘Blob’ interface – giving you hands-on control over how your sounds behave.

Its interface is fun and otherworldly, but under the hood it’s packed with powerful features that let you craft everything from punchy drums to evolving textures and performance-ready sounds. 🔁💥

What really sets Visco apart is its focus on modulation and dynamic interaction.

You can assign parameters to velocity, pressure, or other controls to bring your samples to life during a performance or studio session.

Whether you’re creating glitchy percussive loops, layered drum kits, or spacebending FX, Visco offers a fluid, expressive workflow that feels more like playing an instrument than editing audio. 🎶🌀

2. Rhodes V8 Piano – The Electric Piano Reimagined 🎵

If you’re chasing the unmistakable sound of a Rhodes, the Rhodes V8 Piano is the most authentic way to bring it into your studio. 🎹✨

Built from over 30,000 samples of the flagship MK8 and powered by a hyper-realistic modelling engine, the V8 delivers unmatched depth, detail, and soul.

From the softest touch to dynamic, layered chords, its 127 velocity layers and 14 articulations respond with lifelike nuance.

With 72 presets and an intuitive interface, it’s easy to dial in inspiring tones fast—whether you’re producing a hip-hop track, writing a cinematic score, or performing live. 🎶

The inclusion of mechanical noise layers adds an extra dimension of realism, making the instrument feel truly alive.

Officially developed by Rhodes, the V8 doesn’t just emulate, it’s the only plugin that embodies the electric piano’s iconic sound and feel.

For songwriters, producers, and composers, it’s a timeless tool that fits seamlessly into any modern workflow.

3. Smooth Operator Pro by Baby Audio – Intelligent Mixing Made Easy 🧠🎧

Smooth Operator Pro is one of those plugins that quietly becomes a staple in your workflow.

Combining EQ, compression, spectral shaping, and resonance suppression, it intelligently responds to your audio to make it smoother, cleaner, and more focused – all from a single, elegant interface. 🎚️🔍

This Pro version goes beyond the original with advanced features like mid/side processing, external sidechaining, and dynamic focus regions.

Whether you’re taming harsh vocals, tightening up synths, or clearing space in a busy mix, Smooth Operator Pro makes complex signal processing effortless. 🧼✨

What’s especially powerful is how musically it works—it doesn’t just flatten your sound, it enhances detail and clarity while maintaining natural tone and punch.

The visual feedback also helps you understand what’s happening, making it as educational as it is effective.

4. RC-20 Retro Color by XLN Audio – Add Instant Analog Magic 📼🎨

If your tracks are feeling too clean or sterile, RC-20 Retro Color is the perfect antidote.

This multi-effect plugin brings vintage warmth, character, and texture to your sounds through six unique modules: Noise, Wobble, Distortion, Digital, Space, and Magnetic.

Each module is inspired by the imperfections of analog gear – tape hiss, pitch flutter, vinyl crackle – and can be dialled in for subtle grit or full-blown lo-fi chaos. 🌀📻

RC-20 is incredibly versatile: use it on drums for old-school punch, add warmth to synths, degrade vocals for an indie edge, or give your entire mix a nostalgic hue.

The Flux Engine introduces gentle modulation and randomness, making everything feel more alive and less robotic. 🎛️🔥

It’s not just about retro aesthetics – it’s about injecting soul and vibe into your productions, no matter the genre.

5. Indelay by Sound Particles – Spatial Audio, Redefined 🌐⏱️

Delay is a staple in every producer’s toolkit, but Indelay by Sound Particles pushes it far beyond the norm.

Designed with spatial audio in mind, Indelay lets you place delay taps anywhere in 3D space, allowing you to create immersive echoes that swirl, bounce, and move dynamically through your mix. 🎧🌍

While it shines in immersive formats like Dolby Atmos, Indelay is just as powerful in stereo.

The interface allows you to control not just timing and feedback, but also the position, motion, and spread of each delay repeat.

You can create anything from subtle room ambience to vast, swirling soundscapes that evolve over time. 🔊🌊

Ideal for sound designers, cinematic composers, and experimental producers, Indelay transforms a basic effect into a creative spatial tool that redefines what delay can do.

