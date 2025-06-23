Bite First, Apologise Later: Cobra Kai’s Martin Kove Ejected from Con after Incident

Turns out, some senseis don’t follow the rules.

At Washington State’s Summer Con, Cobra Kai star Martin Kove made headlines for all the wrong reasons—allegedly biting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim.

According to a TMZ report, Kove, known for his role as the ruthless John Kreese, grabbed Hannah-Kim’s arm and bit her hard enough to leave a visible mark, then kissed the wound.

Hannah-Kim claimed Kove was “furious and outraged” when she asked him to stop, insisting he did it “for fun.”

Though she declined to press charges, she filed an informational report with Puyallup Police, documenting the incident.

Kove later apologised before being escorted out. The bizarre clash between the veteran Karate Kid villain and Hannah-Kim, who played sensei Kim Da-Eun in later seasons, left fans stunned.

With Cobra Kai wrapping its final season earlier this year, this off-screen drama proves some rivalries don’t end when the cameras stop rolling.