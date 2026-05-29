Here are the best TV Shows coming to streaming in June

June’s streaming lineup is stacked, with everything from long-awaited fantasy returns to prestige dramas and bingeable thrillers.

Whether you’re here for dragons, dysfunctional kitchens, vampires or animated adventurers, June 2026 is shaping up as one of the busiest months of the year for TV.

From the return of fan favourites like The Bear, House of the Dragon and Avatar: The Last Airbender to intriguing newcomers such as Cape Fear and The Witness, there’s plenty worth adding to your watchlist.

Not Suitable for Work

Streaming June 2, Hulu

Mindy Kaling’s latest workplace comedy dives headfirst into the chaos of modern media.

Set inside a sports culture newsroom, it follows writers, editors and influencers all scrambling to stay relevant while their personal lives unravel in increasingly messy ways. Fast, funny and painfully current.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Streaming June 3, Prime Video

Critical Role’s beloved fantasy adventure returns for its fourth season, bringing more magic, monsters and wildly inappropriate jokes along for the ride.

With new guest voices and bigger stakes, the animated series continues to prove why it’s become one of Prime Video’s biggest genre hits.

The Witness

Streaming June 4, Netflix

A dark psychological thriller centred on a brutal crime and the child who may hold the key to solving it.

Tense, atmospheric and packed with strong performances, this looks set to be one of Netflix’s biggest mystery dramas of the month.

Cape Fear

Streaming June 5, Apple TV+

Apple gives the classic thriller a prestige TV makeover. When a dangerous figure from a couple’s past reappears after years behind bars, their seemingly perfect lives begin to unravel.

Expect plenty of slow-burn suspense and moral grey areas.

The Vampire Lestat

Streaming June 7, AMC / AMC+

Anne Rice’s immortal universe expands again, this time putting the spotlight firmly on the charismatic Lestat.

Packed with gothic excess, lavish production design and vampire drama, it’s likely to become essential viewing for fantasy and horror fans alike.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 5)

Streaming June 11, Netflix

Netflix’s comfort-watch favourite returns with more romance, friendship and small-town drama. I

f you’re after something warm and easy to sink into after a long day, this remains one of the platform’s most reliable crowd-pleasers.

I Will Find You

Streaming June 18, Netflix

An innocent man serving a life sentence discovers evidence that his supposedly dead son may still be alive.

What follows is a high-stakes prison-break thriller starring Sam Worthington that balances action with an emotional family story.

Sugar (Season 2)

Streaming June 19, Apple TV+

Colin Farrell returns as private investigator John Sugar in the stylish neo-noir series.

Following the twists of season one, the new chapter dives deeper into Los Angeles’ darker corners while continuing to unravel Sugar’s own mysteries.

House of the Dragon (Season 3)

Streaming June 21, HBO Max

The Dance of the Dragons is officially in full swing.

As Team Black and Team Green push Westeros closer to all-out war, expect bigger battles, more political scheming and plenty of dragon-fuelled destruction.

The Bear (Season 5)

Streaming June 25, FX / Hulu

Television’s most anxiety-inducing restaurant returns. Carmy, Sydney and Richie face fresh challenges as they try to keep their fine-dining dream alive without completely burning themselves out.

If the previous seasons are anything to go by, expect chaos.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Streaming June 25, Netflix

The live-action adaptation heads into the Earth Kingdom as Aang continues his journey to master the elements.

With bigger worlds, higher stakes and some fan-favourite characters finally arriving, season two has plenty riding on it.