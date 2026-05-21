AMC is expanding on Interview with a Vampire

The Vampire Lestat expands beyond the screen and into weekly analysis

AMC Networks is bringing back one of its most defining habits: the companion show you didn’t need, but always ended up watching.

The network is launching The Vampire Lestat, a half-hour aftershow tied to Interview with the Vampire, arriving just ahead of the main series’ season three rollout.

AMC used to practically run on this format, back when Talking Dead and Talking Bad turned every episode into a post-mortem event.

Now it’s back, just with more fangs and significantly better lighting.

Hosted by Lizzie Bassett, the series will feature cast interviews with Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian and Delainey Hayles. Plus executive producers and showrunner Rolin Jones.

It will also release weekly on AMC+ and podcast platforms, with select episodes airing on AMC, including a preview on May 31, the season premiere on June 7 and the finale on July 19.

As the series transitions into The Vampire Lestat for its third season, the story itself is expanding into something more theatrical, with Lestat stepping into a rock-and-roll era of vampiric fame, touring cities while haunted by his past and dealing with the fallout of supernatural power shifts.

The aftershow feels like a natural extension of that excess: if the main series is about myth-making, the companion show is about explaining the myth while it’s still bleeding.

AMC, meanwhile, seems to be revisiting a familiar idea. That audiences don’t just want a story, they want a running commentary on the story, preferably served immediately after the credits roll.

Either way, AMC is back in familiar territory: dissecting its own obsession, one episode at a time.