Xiu Xiu channels David Lynch’s Eraserhead for new July album and live show

Heaven never sounded so fractured.

Ten years after reimagining Twin Peaks, experimental duo Xiu Xiu plunges back into David Lynch’s twisted psyche, this time possessed by his 1977 debut, Eraserhead.

Their new album and live project, Eraserhead Xiu Xiu, arrives July 10th via Polyvinyl.

To preview it, they’ve released a haunting cover of ‘In Heaven,’ the lullaby sung by the film’s radiator lady.

Where their Twin Peaks tribute was a tender farewell, this work is a rawer descent: field recordings, homemade instruments, organ drones, and manipulated vocals simulating industrial dread.

Recorded in Berlin, the project exists as an album, film, and live show, channelling Lynch and Alan Splet’s original sound design.

A monochrome video collage accompanies the single, with Jamie Stewart whispering, “In Heaven, everything is fine,” in delicate warmth against unnerving noise.

West Coast tour dates follow this October, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Lynch, who died in January 2025, never heard this, but his ghost is all over it.