Albert Hammond Jr calls The Strokes’ ‘Reality Awaits’ “intoxicatingly good” following fan criticism

Vocoder? I hardly know ‘er!

Albert Hammond Jr. isn’t here for the hate.

After some Strokes fans griped about Julian Casablancas’ heavy vocoder use on new singles ‘Going Shopping’ and ‘Falling Out Of Love,’ the guitarist fired back with fierce praise for the band’s upcoming album, Reality Awaits.

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“It’s my favourite album we’ve ever done,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I listen to the whole thing and wanna start from the beginning again. It becomes intoxicatingly good.”

The June 26th release marks the follow-up to 2020’s The New Abnormal and was produced by Rick Rubin, an experience Hammond calls “magical.”

Despite mixed early review, the band is charging ahead with their first full UK/Ireland headline tour in two decades. Nick Valensi will take a temporary break from the run.

Hammond insists The Strokes haven’t written their best songs yet. This album, he says, reignited his love.