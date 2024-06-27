Rick Rubin held a very low-key festival in Tuscany

Rick Rubin traded the recording studio for the Tuscan countryside this summer solstice
Chasing the sun in typical Rick Rubin style, the music legend hosted a secret festival named after the occasion itself – Festival of the Sun.
Held June 21st-22nd in Casole d’Elsa, a village where Rubin owns a property, the event offered a unique experience for a select audience.
While details are scarce, reports suggest around 150 guests enjoyed private performances inside a historic church.
The lineup boasted a diverse mix, including electronic artist James Blake, indie rockers Beth Ditto (of Gossip) and Win Butler & Régine Chassagne (from Arcade Fire), the smooth sounds of Rhye, and even Kirtan musician Krishna Das.
Beyond the music, the festival embraced the spirit of community. A free stage in the town square offered locals and visitors alike the chance to catch sets.
The focus wasn’t just on music either, with a screening of the Nick Cave documentary “This Much I Know To Be True” adding another cultural dimension.
Social media offered glimpses of the event, with attendees including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and some Italian celebrities.
Rubin reportedly aimed to create a multi-sensory experience, with local food and a relaxed, conversational atmosphere complementing the performances.
The Festival of the Sun wasn’t a flashy, commercial affair. Instead, it offered a chance for a select group to experience music, art, and community in a beautiful Italian setting.
Whether it becomes a recurring event remains to be seen, but it certainly left a mark on those lucky enough to attend.