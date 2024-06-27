The Weekend Lovers welcome a new era with double-single ‘High When I Die’ and ‘Strike Me Down’

Atlanta band The Weekend Lovers return after over a year with their resplendent double-single ‘High When I Die’ and ‘Strike Me Down’.

The motive behind The Weekend Lovers, the five-piece band out of Atlanta, is simple. Great vibes, great friendships, and the healing power of the weekend.

With such a blissful conceit at their core, it’s perhaps unsurprising that The Weekend Lovers’ new double-single is as resplendent as it is.

Marking their first release in over a year, the tracks ‘High When I Die’ and ‘Strike Me Down’ usher in a new era for the band, and we can’t wait to see where else they go.

‘High When I Die’ opens with the warm acoustic strums of lead guitarist Zach Sutton, who sets the stage for what will be an infectious country hit.

Much of this bluegrass flair comes courtesy of lead singer Noelle Vocelka, whose vocals carry a buttery drawl, and bassist Aaron “Real Soon” Roth, who provides the mandolin that gives the track its Americana feel.

There’s a lilting rhythm to the track that feels distinctly country, and The Weekend Lovers further enrich the sound with Brennan Fussman’s shimmering keys and the subtle charm of a harmonica.

It makes for a textured soundscape brimming with ear-catching moments. The track’s sunlit feel — seemingly purpose built for a road trip towards the horizon — belies its otherwise pensive lyrics.

Here the band offer “a light hearted take on the inevitability of our demise,” they explained in a press statement. Noelle sings of one day meeting the “great white light” and how “the mighty must fall.”

When paired with its upbeat sound, these existential thoughts sketch new contours of The Weekend Lovers’ artistry.

Slowing down proceedings, ‘Strike Me Down’ showcases a more folksy side to the band with twangy guitar strums, waltzy rhythms and subtle percussion courtesy of Kevin Sutton.

It’s the kind of sonic comedown that might follow the dancing of ‘High When I Die’, which is not to say it’s devoid of punchier moments.

Towards the end of the track The Weekend Lovers’ amp up the volume with thunderous drum rolls and anthemic vocal delivery, making for an impassioned section that feels like a country-rock ballad.

Here the band sing of staying resilient despite life’s obstacles, and remaining steadfast in their commitment to a partner.

“This song is about feeling like you’re under a lot of pressure from all sides,” they explained, “and you just really want to be good enough and not let anyone down.”

It’s clearly the work of a band who’ve mastered their sound, and are now unafraid to explore new reaches of their artistry,

Listen to The Weekend Lovers’ double-single ‘High When I Die’ and ‘Strike Me Down’ below.