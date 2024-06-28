Cris Cap plumbs romantic depths with expansive new EP ‘Unrequited’

Cris Cap has trademarked his fusion of funk, soul, and contemporary R&B on his eclectic new EP, ‘Unrequited’.

A sprawling six-track collection, the release sees the emerging German artist enlist an array of singers to bring to life his diverse sonic palette, tracing him everywhere from soulful funk grooves to country-infused pop.

‘Unrequited’ opens with the title track, a soulful sizzler featuring vocals from Anna Teers. Coasting on 70s-inspired guitar riffs and sporadic jazz flairs, the song feels purpose-built for a speakeasy.

Regal horn sections and Raé’s buttery vocals make ‘Unrequited’ feel both sumptuous and danceable, with an infinitely groovy instrumental that’s destined for hip-swinging.

These lush and vibrant sonics belie the track’s otherwise sombre message, as Cris Cap recalls the emotional turmoil caused by a past lover “who, unfortunately, didn’t reciprocate my emotions,” he explained in a press statement.

In what becomes a throughline across the entire tracklist, Cris Cap switches things up on ‘Don’t You Cry’, a stirring R&b cut that features British songstress Tyla Raé.

Here, Cris Cap plays with Raé’s stunning vocals and harmonies atop punchy drum beats and bouncy rhythms.

This more sultry entry still retains the EP’s dance-ready feel with spacey synths, but slows down the tempo for a reflective take on hope and resilience.

At any given moment on ‘Unrequited’, Cris Cap is drawing inspiration from a broad array of sounds, showcasing his mastery in production and diverse inspiration.

‘Howlin’ At The Moon’ delivers pure country-pop with acoustic guitar melodies and Gary’s infectious vocal drawl, while ‘Show My Love’ dips into soul with twinkling piano keys and saxophone flairs courtesy of Reiner Witzel.

While the EP is clearly steered by Cris Cap, the musician provides room for his collaborators to bring their own energy, with the resulting tracklist feeling cohesive despite its broad sonic palette.

Penultimate track ‘Angel In My Room’ is perhaps the clearest distillation of Cris Cap’s varied influences; an EP standout that combines pop, funk, soul, and jazz, as guided by R&B luminary UGENE NGHT. While the lyrics are a major drawcard all throughout ‘Unrequited’ — telling tales of optimism, heartbreak and yearning with candour and finesse — final track ‘Wings of Love’ might pack the biggest emotional punch.

Dedicated to his daughter Anna, the EP closer taps Grammy-nominated singer J. Burney for a heartfelt reflection on parenthood and the journey of raising a child.

This soul-stirring ballad again showcases Cris Cap’s versatility, bookending a project that establishes the German musician as a master of all trades.

Listen to Cris Cap’s latest EP ‘Unrequited’ below.