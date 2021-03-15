Here’s everything that happened at the 2021 Grammys

From Harry Styles wearing custom Gucci to a stellar performance by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, we unravel everything that’s happened at the 2021 Grammys.

Queen Bey smashed records and didn’t break a sweat

Beyoncé, the Queen herself, won four Grammys at this year’s awards; including with Megan Thee Stallion for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song (Savage), Best R&B Performance for Black Parade, and Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl. This makes her the most decorated singer in Grammys history, having broken a record set by Alison Krauss.

“As an artist I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time,” Beyonce said during her acceptance speech for Black Parade: a song released on Juneteenth.

With 28 Grammy wins to her name, Beyonce is also the most-nominated female artist in the show’s history – tying with Paul McCartney and sitting just one nom behind Quincy Jones and husband Jay-Z (Shawn Carter).

READ IT. LEARN IT. MEMORIZE IT. DO NOT PLAY WITH MISS BEYONCÉ GISELLE KNOWLES LEGEND RECORD BREAKNG CARTER. pic.twitter.com/y0qVdHv45O — oni (@__Onixivy_) March 15, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion gave us a show to remember

Like her Savage collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion made history as the first female rapper to win Best Rap Song. She also won Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance.

“If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little, I was like, ‘You know what, one day I’m going to grow up, I’m going to be like the rap Beyonce’,” she said while accepting her award, aside Queen Bey herself. “That was definitely my goal.”

On top of these monumental awards, the rapper unleashed a performance to remember, serving the children a back to back medley of hit 2020 tracks. Oh, and did I forget to mention? This included the world’s first ever live performance of WAP.

#GRAMMYs winner @theestallion just got even more 🎶Good News! 🎶 Say congratulations to this Best New Artist. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JAfUYXi3Bn — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

Cardi B and Megan at the Grammys 🤤#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/h3zoUBxzkx — pinknarcyssus (@pinknarcyssus) March 15, 2021

A look back on 2020

This year’s Grammys was undoubtably tinted by the legacy of Black Lives Matter and Covid-19. Among the countless anthems addressing police brutality and racial injustice, R&B singer H.E.R. took out Song of the Year for her powerful protest track I Can’t Breathe.

“I didn’t imagine that my fear and that my pain would turn into impact and that it would possibly turn into change,” the singer told audiences.

Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, also delivered a stunning rendition of her song Black Like Me.

… as well as his Red Carpet attire:

Lady Gaga is sending her love from Italy this year:

Watching the Grammy’s from Italy! So honored just to be nominated! Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all the nominees! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 14, 2021

To absolutely no one’s surprise, we’re all frothing over Bruno Mars’ musical act:

#GRAMMYs: Tributo de Bruno Mars e Anderson .Paak ao Little Richard. pic.twitter.com/eHdHVp9EFw — Rock Fandom BR (@rockfandombr) March 15, 2021

And on another note, some are already talking about the 2022 Grammys:

next year when the grammys invites bts to perform i hope they decline saying they’re too busy with other schedules only for seokjin to post a video hanging out with chickens in the middle of a farm again — k ⁷🍊 (@cyphertann) March 14, 2021

Here’s the full list of winners and nominations:

Record of the Year

Black Parade — Beyoncé [Beyoncé, Derek Dixie, Stuart White, Colin Leonard]

Colors — Black Pumas [Adrian Quesada, JJ Golden]

Rockstar — DaBaby ft Roddy Ricch [SethinTheKitchen, Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Chris Dennis, Liz Robson, Susan Tabor]

Say So — Doja Cat [Tyson Trax, Clint Gibbs, Mike Bozzi]

Everything I Wanted — Billie Eilish [Finneas O’Connel, Rob Kinelski, John Greenham]

Don’t Start Now — Dua Lipa [Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka, Chris Gehringer]

Circles — Post Malone [Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, Post Malone, Louis Bell, Manny Marroquin, Mike Bozzi]

Savage — Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyoncé [Beyoncé, J. White Did It, Stuart White, Colin Leonard]

Album of the Year

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko [Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata, Gregg Rominiecki, Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Maclean Robinson, Brian Keith Warfield, Dave Kutch]

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas [Jon Kaplan, Adrian Quesada, Jacob Sciba, Stuart Sikes, Erik Wofford, Eric Burton, JJ Golden]

Everyday Life — Coldplay [Daniel Green, Bill Rahko, Rik Simpson, Mark “Spike” Stent, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Emily Lazar]

Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier [Jacob Collier, Ben Bloomberg, Chris Allgood, Emily Lazar]

Women In Music Pt. III — HAIM [Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim, Ariel Rechtshaid, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Emily Lazar]

Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa [Koz, Josh Gudwin, Cameron Gower Poole, Clarence Coffee Jr., Dua Lipa, Chris Gehringer]

Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone [Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, Manny Marroquin, Adam Feeney, Austin Post, Billy Walsh, Mike Bozzi]

Folklore — Taylor Swift [Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Taylor Swift, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low, Laura Sisk, Randy Merrill]

Song of the Year

Black Parade — Beyonce [Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk, Rickie “Caso” Tice]

The Box — Roddy Ricch [Samuel Gloade, Rodrick Moore]

Cardigan — Taylor Swift [Aaron Dessner Taylor Swift]

Circles — Post Malone [Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Postm Billy Walsh]

Don’t Start Now — Dua Lipa [Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa, Emily Warren]

Everything I Wanted — Billie Eilish [Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell]

I Can’t Breathe — H. E. R [Dernst Emile II, H.E.R., Tiara Thomas]

If The World Was Ending — JP Saxe ft Julia Michaels [Julia Michaels, JP Saxe]

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridges

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Yummy — Justin Bieber

Say So — Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted — Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now — Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar — Harry Styles

Cardigan — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Intentions — Justin Bieber ft Quavo

Dynamite — BTS

Rain On Me — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Exile — Taylor Swift ft Bon Iver

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch The Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple Grammys

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridges

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada

Good Faith — Madeon

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death — Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka — Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight — Grace Potter

Sound & Fury — Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal — The Strokes

Best Rap Album Grammys

Black Habits — D Smoke

Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica

King’s Disease — Nas

The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9″

Best Rap Song

The Bigger Picture — Lil Baby

The Box — Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now, Cry Later — Drake ft Lil Durk

Rockstar — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

Savage — Megan Thee Stallion ft Beyoncé

Best R&B Song

Better Than I Imagined — Robert Glasper ft H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello

Black Parade — Beyoncé

Collide — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

Do It — Chloe X Halle

Slow Down — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Best Rock Song

Kyoto — Phoebe Bridges

Lost In Yesterday — Tame Impala

Not — Big Thief

Shameika — Fiona Apple

Stay High — Brittany Howard

Best Country Song

Bluebird — Miranda Lambert

The Bones — Maren Morris

Crowded Table — The Highwomen

More Hearts Than Mine — Ingrid Andress

Some People Do — Old Dominion