Scott Morrison congratulates himself for not mindlessly murdering protestors

Morrison has congratulated his “vibrant liberal democracy” after zero women attending March 4 Justice events across the country were shot.

In what should be a clickbait headline but isn’t, Morrison referenced protests in Myanmar where people are being “shot at by police” while praising his response to the March 4 Justice walk yesterday.

Addressing yesterday’s protests from Parliament house, Morrison said that it was “good and right” that people could peacefully protest as tens of thousands gathered to demand action against gendered violence in Australia and the removal of Christian Porter as Attorney General.

“It is good and right, Mr Speaker, that so many are able to gather here in this way, whether in our capital or elsewhere, and to do so peacefully to express their concerns and their very genuine and real frustrations,” Morrison said, while seemingly in denial about Christian Porter’s latest decision to sue the ABC for defamation.

“This is a vibrant liberal democracy, Mr Speaker. Not far from here, such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not here in this country, Mr Speaker.”

Scott Morrison to marchers today: be glad we didn’t shoot you. Unbelievable. He just doesn’t get it.#qt — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) March 15, 2021

Whether or not ScoMo’s speech was the result of another half-baked conversation with his wife, Jenny, we’ll never know.

What we do know is that patting oneself on the back for allowing women to protest against gendered violence is gauche. But patting oneself on the back for “not shooting protestors” who you’ve refused to listen to while comparing your governance to a developing nation in the midst of political turmoil is downright unhinged.

For those who don’t know, Myanmar’s military seized power earlier this year in a coup against Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government.

You sit and think that Scott Morrison couldn’t become any more of a dickhead and he fucking proves you wrong — sdimsim (@officialdimsim) March 15, 2021

Western powers have condemned the coup for disrupting years of international efforts to establish democracy in the region. Questions have even been raised about the prospect of returning a million Rohingya refugees.

Recently, Myanmar security forces have shot dead at least 20 pro-democracy protesters, while the military junta has imposed martial law in parts of the main city of Yangon, giving commanders wider powers to stamp out dissent.

So, it’s no wonder our PM’s comments may have come across startlingly tone-deaf and totally removed from the dangers women face every day. But, most startling of all, it seems Scott Morrison may actually be stupider, or at least more incompetent than Tony Abbott.