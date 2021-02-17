ScoMo comes under fire for his utterly shit tier response to the Parliament rape allegations

With evidence mounting that the Prime Minister was aware of Brittany Higgins’ allegations, husband and father Scott Morrison has come under fire for his tone-deaf response to the press.

CW: Sexual assault

First, it was #ScottyTheMisogynist, now #Scottyknew is the latest hashtag trending on Twitter, following former liberal staffer Brittany Higgins’ formal complaint about the handling of her alleged rape by the Australian Government.

PM Scott Morrison said he was not aware of the 2019 allegation, however, the evidence is mounting against him.

Ms Higgins informed the Ten Network on Monday night that Morrison’s principal private secretary, Yaron Finkelstein, called her via WhatsApp in November, around the time a Four Corners interview aired, investigating the party’s culture of sexism. Finkelstein said the PM was “just checking in” but she did not say what he knew. ScoMo said phone records do not show any evidence of the claimed call.

As per The Guardian, the government reportedly acknowledged that, “the alleged perpetrator was dismissed by Reynolds for a security breach after accessing her ministerial office after hours, but were unaware of the sexual assault allegation.”

#Scottyknew. There is NO WAY that Morrison is in the dark about Brittany Higgins. Given 2 of his senior ministers (Cash & Reynolds) both knew, they would be too scared of Morrison to not tell him. He KNEW – & hoped he could continue to ignore it. It’s like #SportsRorts. HE KNEW. — Bethany Williams (@BethanyinCBR) February 16, 2021

Of course Scott Morrison KNEW. #ScottyKnew

He KNEW in 2019 when it allegedly happened.

He KNEW when the Four Corners came out.

He KNEW when he posed for this picture.

But *NOW* he’s pretending to have compassion. pic.twitter.com/kDU6dqX3VJ — Mia Kennedy (@MiaKenn21268470) February 16, 2021

The media backlash ties in with ScoMo’s tone-deaf response as to why the allegations really hit home for him: hint, it’s not because he’s a human being or the PM. On Sunday morning ScoMo said to press, “I discussed it with Jenny [his wife], and she had seen it and we discussed it. That’s how we deal with these things.”

It is true that behind every great man is a great women, but as journalist Teagan George pointedly asked, “What happens if men don’t have a wife and children, would they reach the same compassionate conclusion?”

Morrison wears many hats; husband, father, Hawaiian tourist. But the biggest on the hatrack is Prime Minister of Australia, and the internet is asking why he did not approach this issue as just that. The thoughts of fellow Australians who shook their heads as they listened to the PM speak were perfectly captured by The Betoota Advocate:

Jenny Morrison Convinces PM To Stop Throwing Bricks From Grand Parade Overpass: “Think Of Our Girls”https://t.co/CrmpM7LhdL pic.twitter.com/cpklmhbvRh — The Betoota Advocate (@BetootaAdvocate) February 16, 2021

Why Men With Sons Are Unable To See What Is Wrong With Someone Getting Raped In Parliament House: https://t.co/OeqXuvnYlW pic.twitter.com/VP24eKpr7L — The Betoota Advocate (@BetootaAdvocate) February 16, 2021

Luckily, it is not just everyday Australians sighing in disapproval at the PM’s response. Speaking in Parliament yesterday afternoon, Victorian MP Julian Hill responded to ScoMo’s comments from his own perspective as a man who is also both a politician and father.

“Like the Prime Minister, I have a daughter. But that is completely irrelevant to understanding that violence against women is never acceptable…Daughters and wives do not exist to teach men to respect women and have empathy.”

I badly want to move to Bruce. You’re fantastic. — Robyn (@robynbryant33) February 16, 2021

Insert big metaphorical slow clap.

As for today, ScoMo is evidently on the down-low.

Scomo: I understand the plight of women, I own several — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) February 16, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see what the PM will say next.