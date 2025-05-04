After Winning a Second Term, Let’s Look Back at Albo’s Surprising DJ Career

Albo knows how to own the room, on the decks or in Parliament

Anthony Albanese has led Labor to a stunning landslide victory in the Australian federal election, marking a triumphant moment for the veteran politician.

But long before he was sworn in as Prime Minister, Albanese was winning over crowds in a very different way—as DJ Albo, the beloved spin master of Melbourne’s pub scene.

Back in 2016, he packed out Richmond’s iconic Corner Hotel, where Labor loyalists, hipsters, and unionists danced wildly to a nostalgic set of Skyhooks, Jet, and Iggy Pop.

The charity gig, which raised $10,000 for Reclink, showcased Albanese’s infectious energy and ability to connect with people beyond the political arena.

Albanese’s DJ alter ego became a cult favourite, with fans chanting “Albo!” as he queued up tracks on Spotify and even dedicated a song to his dog, Toto.

His unpretentious charm and love for classic Aussie rock made him an unlikely but adored figure—proving he knew how to work a crowd long before taking the national stage.

Now, as PM for second term, Labor’s landslide win reflects the same charisma and grassroots appeal that once had pub-goers dancing on tables.

Whether battling in Parliament or spinning Kylie Minogue at a sweaty gig, Albo has always known how to bring the party.