Trump for Pope? The US President’s New Holy Ambition

Critics slam Trump’s ‘megalomania’ as MAGA supporters jokingly rally behind him

Donald Trump, the U.S. president and self-proclaimed “non-denominational” Christian, has sparked controversy by sharing an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope.

The surreal portrait, posted late Friday, shows Trump seated on a golden throne in papal regalia—white cassock, cross necklace, and all—with a solemn expression and a raised finger.

The image, also shared by the White House, comes just days after Pope Francis’ death, with Trump jokingly (or not?) telling reporters, “I’d like to be pope. That would be my number one choice.”

He later backtracked, suggesting New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan—whom he recently appointed to his Religious Liberty Commission—as an alternative.

Trump, who rarely attends church but sells $1,000 God Bless the USA Bibles with his signature, declared, “We’re bringing religion back to our country.”

While Trump’s papal aspirations seem tongue-in-cheek, some allies—like Sen. Lindsey Graham—played along, posting on X, “Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!”

But the stunt has drawn sharp backlash, with an Italian newspaper calling it a sign of Trump’s “pathological megalomania.”

Former RNC chair Michael Steele blasted the post as “unserious” and “a direct insult to Catholics,” while Republicans Against Trump condemned it as disrespectful.

The Vatican declined to comment.

This isn’t Trump’s first AI escapade—he’s previously shared fake images of Taylor Swift fans endorsing him and even a glitzy “Trump Gaza” fantasy with Elon Musk.

As cardinals prepare to elect the next pope, one thing’s clear: Trump’s hunger for attention—divine or otherwise—knows no bounds.