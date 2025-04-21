A Decade After Wake Up!: Revisiting Pope Francis’ Unlikely Musical Legacy After His Passing

How one album encapsulated Francis’ boundary-pushing spirit

It’s been nearly 10 years since Pope Francis surprised the world with ‘Wake Up!,’ his 2015 album blending spiritual sermons with Latin rock, pop, and subtle prog flourishes.

At the time, the idea of a sitting pope releasing a record—let alone one with electric guitars—felt like a surreal, almost playful shift for the Vatican.

While the album didn’t quite deliver the full-on rock spectacle some had hoped for, it became a curious artefact of Francis’ progressive papacy, emphasising themes of social justice, environmentalism, and global unity.

Now, in 2025, the album takes on new poignancy following the Pope’s recent passing at the age of 88, caused by stroke and heart failure.

His death marked the end of a transformative era for the Catholic Church—one defined by humility, reform, and an openness to dialogue with the modern world.

‘Wake Up!,’ in hindsight, feels like a small but telling part of his legacy.

It wasn’t a chart-topping hit, nor did it convert skeptics into believers, but it encapsulated his desire to meet people where they were—even if that meant meeting them on Spotify.

The album’s earnest, if uneven, attempt to merge faith with contemporary music now stands as a quirky yet heartfelt footnote in the story of a pope who dared to shake things up.

Rest in peace, Your Holiness—and rock on.