‘The Simpsons’ Composer, Alf Clausen, passes away after PSP battle

The music of Springfield has fallen silent.

Alf Clausen, the legendary composer behind The Simpsons‘ iconic scores for 27 years, has died at 84 after a decade-long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Clausen, a two-time Emmy winner with 30 nominations, crafted over 560 episodes of the series, conducting a 35-piece orchestra weekly to bring Homer’s antics and Marge’s heartaches to life.

Fired in 2017 in a controversial cost-cutting move, Clausen sued Fox for age and disability discrimination, later settling.

Despite the bitter end, his legacy endured – later seasons credited him as “composer emeritus”.

Beyond Springfield, Clausen scored ALF (joking, “no relation”) and films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Reflecting on his Simpsons tenure, he once quipped, “Anyone else would’ve gone to the nuthouse”.

His music – equal parts whimsy and warmth – remains the soul of TV’s greatest family.