Elon Musk denies being on so much Ketamine that he ‘Couldn’t Pee Right’

A pissing match over pee problems?

Elon Musk is firing back at a New York Times report claiming he used ketamine so heavily it impaired his bladder function—calling the story “complete bs.”

The billionaire denied frequent drug use in a series of fiery X posts, admitting only to past prescribed ketamine for depression.

The Times alleged Musk consumed ketamine, Ecstasy, and psychedelics during the 2024 election cycle, with sources saying his usage worried associates.

Musk, however, insists he’s “not on ketamine ffs,” citing SpaceX’s random drug tests and his gruelling 16-hour workdays as proof.

The report also highlighted Musk’s erratic behaviour – like taunting Secretary of State Marco Rubio – and a mysterious black eye he blamed on his son, “X.” Meanwhile, Trump defended him, calling Musk “fantastic.”

With Musk’s role in Trump’s administration reportedly ending, the drama adds another layer to his chaotic year. Will this story fade – or will more skeletons (or syringes) emerge? 💉