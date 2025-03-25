Vivian Wilson Slams Estranged Father Elon Musk

Vivian Wilson Says He’s ‘F-ing cringe’

Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, recently criticised his actions, including a controversial Nazi salute at a Trump rally.

In her interview with Teen Vogue, she said, “I mean, I’ll see things about him in the news and think, ‘That’s f-ing cringe.’”

Vivian also distanced herself from Musk, stating, “I don’t give a f- about him,” and reflected on her traumatic childhood experiences with him, who she described as emotionally cold and unsupportive.

The interview follows her previous public comments, where she denounced her father’s behaviour and clapped back at his attempt to label her as “gay and autistic” on social media.

Vivian is one of Musk’s seven children and daughter to the Canadian author Justine Musk.

Elon is yet to respond to her latest remarks.