Live Nation’s ‘Ones to Watch’ Puts Korean Indie in the Spotlight

Live Nation’s Ones to Watch series is back in Sydney, and this time, it’s bringing the heat straight from South Korea

For years, South Korea’s music exports have been synonymous with K-pop’s polished machine, but that’s barely scratching the surface.

Live Nation’s Ones to Watch is back in Sydney this April, and for the first time, it’s putting Korean indie, psych, and alt-pop artists front and center.

With support from KOCCA (Korea Creative Content Agency), the lineup makes a clear statement: there’s more to South Korea’s music scene than chart-topping idols.

CIFIKA carves out her own lane with heady, avant-garde electronic pop. SAY SUE ME have spent the last decade proving Busan’s indie rock scene can stand up to any global counterpart.

SION has built a following on genre-blurring production that sidesteps the K-pop industry’s expectations.

And WAH WAH WAH tap into Seoul’s psych-rock underground with a sound that’s as raw as it is hypnotic.

For Australian audiences, this showcase is overdue. With indie acts from Seoul selling out venues across the US and UK, it’s about time they got their moment here.

For more info head to Live Nations Ones To Watch here.