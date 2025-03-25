George Clinton Announces Parliament-Funkadelic’s Final Aussie Invasion

One more Parliament-Funkadelic tour to melt Australian minds (and dance floors)

Funk pioneer George Clinton has revealed that Parliament-Funkadelic will return to Australia for one last tour this September, bringing their cosmic, high-energy performances to Gold Coast, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The tour promises a wild celebration of Clinton’s legendary career, blending psychedelic grooves, Afrofuturist spectacle, and unstoppable funk rhythms.

In a statement, Clinton declared, “Aussies know what it means to have a good time… Come on out and get funked up!”

With hits like Flash Light, One Nation Under a Groove, and (Not Just) Knee Deep, the shows will be a final chance for fans to experience the band’s electrifying live energy.

Tickets go on sale April 3, with a pre-sale starting April 1. Don’t miss the last chance to witness the funk revolution down under.

Tour dates are as follows:

Wednesday 17th of September – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Thursday 18th of September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Saturday 20th of September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday 21st of September – Enmore Theatre, Sydney