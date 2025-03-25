Matty Healy Drops The 1975’s All-Time Top Albums

Want to understand The 1975? Start with these 80+ essential listens

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has unveiled his personal list of favourite albums in a sprawling Tumblr post, showcasing his eclectic taste across decades and genres.

The selection spans classic rock legends, post-punk pioneers, experimental icons, and modern indie gems.

Bob Dylan dominates with four entries (Highway 61 Revisited, Blood on the Tracks, Time Out of Mind, and The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan), while Radiohead, Bon Iver, and The Velvet Underground also make repeat appearances.

Post-hardcore fans will spot Glassjaw’s Worship and Tribute alongside emo touchstones like American Football’s self-titled debut and Sunny Day Real Estate’s Diary.

Matty Healy’s list takes deep cuts too, including Malian singer Nahawa Doumbia and avant-garde composer Jannis Xenakis.

Healy’s post comes as The 1975 prepare to headline Glastonbury 2025—their only announced show since going on hiatus after their 2024 tour.