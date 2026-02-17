[gtranslate]
News

Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975, rescues stranded motorist AND gifts TV to Uber driver

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

Matty Healy is having quite the month.

The 1975 frontman has gone viral not for his music, but for a string of unexpected good deeds across Los Angeles and the UK.

In one Instagram clip shared on comedian Dax Flame’s account, Healy is seen gifting a bewildered Uber driver a television after calling a ride.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dax Flame (@daxflame)

The driver’s stoic reaction only added to the humour of the situation. But the kindness didn’t stop there.

A TikTok recently surfaced showing Healy helping a stranded motorist jumpstart their car after it broke down in the middle of the road.

The driver’s sister documented the rescue in a family group chat, simply stating: “It’s fine Matty Healy saved the day.”

To cap it off, Healy made a surprise appearance at Newcastle’s annual Sunday For Sammy charity show, delivering an acoustic cover of James Taylor’s ‘Carolina On My Mind’ and bringing out Lewis Capaldi.

Not bad for a week’s work.

Related