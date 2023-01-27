Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’

Lewis Capaldi is the latest celebrity to make a guest appearance on The 1975’s tour, performing a cover of Taylor Swift’s Love Story.

After jokingly being introduced as Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi joined the 1975 at their Newcastle performance on Wednesday. He is the latest celebrity to make an appearance on The 1975’s world tour, which has featured artists including Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift.

As Capaldi took to the stage, the screens in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena displayed “Harry Styles”, making the crowd go wild. “My name is Harry Styles” he told the audience, “and it’s good to be here. I know what you’re thinking; ‘He looks different. He sounds different’ – but make no mistake I am Harry Styles”.

Capaldi initially performed a cover of The 1975’s Antichrist, from their 2013 self-titled album. He then addressed the audience. “I was going to sing one of my songs next” he said, “but I thought it would just be better to play a Taylor Swift song”. He then launched into a cover of Swift’s 2008 Fearless single, Love Story.

The cover comes only two weeks after Swift herself made an appearance at The 1975’s performance at London’s O2 Arena, where she covered their song The City and performed a live debut of her song Anti-Hero.

LEWIS CAPALDI SINGING TAYLOR SWIFT AT THE 1975 show. I AM UNWELL https://t.co/24TtK78riS — franks (@louisdn4) January 25, 2023

The 1975 will continue to tour the UK until January 30, and will then tour South America and Asia, before visiting Australia and New Zealand in April.

Capaldi’s second album, Broken Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, is set to be released in May. He also has upcoming tour dates and is performing in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne in July.