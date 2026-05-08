Mark Hamill’s ‘If Only’ AI Trump grave post sparks White House clash with Obama

A deleted AI post from Mark Hamill has sparked a sharp White House response, with Barack Obama now dragged into the fallout

Mark Hamill shared an AI-generated image showing Donald Trump lying in a grave, alongside the caption ‘If Only’

It didn’t stay up for long.

Hamill deleted the post soon after and clarified he wasn’t wishing death on Trump – instead saying he hoped Trump would live long enough to face legal consequences and, in his words, “historical disgrace.” He also apologised to anyone who found the image out of line.

Still, the damage was done.

The response from the White House was immediate and blunt.

Officials labelled Hamill “one sick individual,” arguing that imagery like this feeds into a broader climate of political hostility. They pointed to ongoing security threats and past assassination attempts involving Trump, suggesting rhetoric like this isn’t just bad taste – it’s dangerous.

So where does Obama come into all of this?

This is where things shift from celebrity controversy into a wider political clash.

Just days before the post, Hamill had appeared in a promotional video tied to the Obama Presidential Center for Star Wars Day.

The White House seized on that connection, publicly questioning why Barack Obama would associate with someone they described as “deranged,” and calling on him to denounce the post.

At the same time, tensions were already simmering between Obama and the current administration.

In a recent interview, Obama raised concerns about the “politicisation” of the justice system, particularly around prosecutions tied to Trump-era opponents.

That didn’t land quietly.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche fired back, calling Obama’s comments “extraordinarily rich” and defending the administration’s authority over the Department of Justice.

What you’ve got here is two separate storylines colliding:

A celebrity posting something provocative (and then walking it back) and an already tense political relationship between the White House and Obama

Put them together, and it’s escalated into a full-blown public back-and-forth.

For now, Hamill has stepped away from the post, but the political fallout is still playing out – and Obama’s name is now firmly in the mix, whether he wanted it there or not.