Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood Reunite in the Studio for the First Time Since Fleetwood Mac Fallout 

Fleetwood and Buckingham reunite in the studio, sparking fresh hope for Fleetwood Mac fans

Lindsey Buckingham is back in the studio with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood, marking their first collaborative recording session since Buckingham’s dramatic ousting from the band in 2018.

The surprise reunion was revealed by Swedish producer Carl Falk, who is overseeing Fleetwood’s solo album. Falk shared the moment on Threads, writing: “Slightly unreal moment to sit with Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood to play Lindsey the album we have been working on. And to see his genuine happiness for Mick to finally do his own album and offering to play guitar and to sing on it. Can’t wait to finish this one.”

This development comes after years of public feuds and shifting alliances within Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham, a key creative force behind the band’s biggest hits, was dismissed in 2018—reportedly at the insistence of Stevie Nicks—leading to an acrimonious legal battle that was eventually settled out of court. His departure paved the way for Mike Campbell (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (Crowded House) to step in as Fleetwood Mac’s new touring members.

Despite their professional split, Fleetwood and Buckingham have maintained a personal friendship. Earlier this year, the duo were seen together at the sixth annual Jam For Janie Grammy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles, sparking speculation about a potential collaboration. Their last recorded project together was 2017’s Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie, an album that featured every member of Fleetwood Mac except Nicks.

Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working together againhttps://t.co/k2Rp8uoDld pic.twitter.com/jTjzGILL8b — FLEETWOOD MAC NEWS (@Nickslive) March 25, 2025

The details of Fleetwood’s solo album remain under wraps, but Buckingham’s involvement adds a fresh layer of intrigue. Whether this leads to a broader reconciliation—or even the impossible dream of a full Fleetwood Mac reunion—remains to be seen. But for now, fans can celebrate the unexpected return of two longtime musical partners in the same room once again.