Natasha Rothwell’s New Trump Burn is Next Level

Natasha Rothwell’s Daily Trump Burn Just Got Realer

Natasha Rothwell, the actress we all know and love from The White Lotus and Insecure, has made a name for herself on X with one very consistent, very savage message: “Donald Trump, you are trash.”

It’s been a daily dose of blunt honesty, and her followers live for it.

Consistency? Check. Attitude? Double check.

But just when you thought she couldn’t get any more iconic, she switched things up.

This week, Rothwell dropped a tweet that included a framed portrait of Trump, still with her signature line: “@realDonaldTrump you are trash.”

It’s a clever little twist pointing fun at his recent displeasure with the portrait and calls to take it down–so it’s definitely going to get under his skin.

Rothwell’s here to keep it interesting—and yeah, to really piss him off.