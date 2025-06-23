Ariana Grande Joins AOC’s Impeachment Chorus Over Iran Strikes

When pop meets politics—and the backlash is swift.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has waded into political waters, amplifying Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call for Donald Trump’s impeachment after the president authorised airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities without congressional approval.

On Sunday, Grande shared AOC’s scathing post to her 380 million Instagram followers, declaring Trump’s unilateral action a “grave violation of the Constitution” and grounds for impeachment.

The strikes, targeting Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, were touted by Trump as a “spectacular military success,” but critics warn they risk escalating into a prolonged conflict.

Grande, a longtime Trump critic, has consistently used her platform for activism—from endorsing Kamala Harris to subtle digs in her Thank U, Next video.

Ariana Grande agreed with AOC. Trump should be impeached! pic.twitter.com/CyYRm1KTKa — Winter Politics (@WinterPolitics1) June 22, 2025

The move sparked backlash, including from commentator Megyn Kelly, who derided Grande’s political stance while cruelly targeting her physique.

As tensions flare, Grande’s post underscores the deepening divide over Trump’s foreign policy—and the power of celebrity voices in the fray.