Trump’s ‘Jesus’ AI post sparks backlash – and gets pulled within 24 hours

The internet barely had time to process it before it was gone.

On April 12, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image to Truth Social depicting himself in a Christ-like role, and as you can imagine, it didn’t take long for things to spiral.

The image showed Trump in a flowing white robe with a red sash, placing a glowing hand on a man in a hospital bed, a visual that leans heavily into classic depictions of Jesus performing miracles.

Around him: a hyper-patriotic collage of eagles, fighter jets, fireworks and the Statue of Liberty. Subtlety was clearly not part of the brief.

There was also a detail that raised eyebrows pretty quickly – a shadowy, horned figure in the background that some users clocked as vaguely demonic.

Whether intentional or just AI weirdness, it didn’t help the optics.

But the post didn’t land in a vacuum either – which is why it’s so heated – it went up just minutes after Trump took aim at Pope Leo XIV, calling him “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” following criticism of U.S. involvement in Iran and its immigration stance.

So basically – a Trump style swipe – which only amplified the reaction.

Trump has weathered plenty of online storms, but this one seemed to hit a few different nerves.

Criticism came not just from opponents, but from prominent conservative and religious voices – including Megan Basham and Riley Gaines – who labelled the image “blasphemous” and “disrespectful.”

Even longtime ally Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly distanced herself, calling the post “beyond blasphemous.”

By the next morning, the post was gone.

When asked about it, Trump pushed back on the interpretation, saying it wasn’t meant to portray him as Jesus at all.

“It wasn’t a depiction… it’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.”

Sure it was.

This whole thing sits in three spaces that are already volatile on their own (AI, religion and politics).

And what’s most notable isn’t just the image itself, but how quickly it crossed a line with people who would normally be in Trump’s corner.

As AI imagery keeps getting sharper (and weirder), moments like this are probably only going to get more common – and harder to walk back once they’re out there.

Case in point – this image isn’t going anywhere.