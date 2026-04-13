Lindsey Buckingham’s accused stalker arrested in Indiana

A restraining order ignored 2,000 miles of fear.

Two weeks after a terrifying ambush outside a Santa Monica appointment, Lindsey Buckingham’s alleged stalker has been arrested nearly 2,000 miles away.

The 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac legend was reportedly doused with an unknown substance by a woman he recognised from prior confrontations. She vanished into the chaos, until Saturday.

Police in Fort Wayne, Indiana, apprehended 55-year-old Michelle Dick, who now sits in Allen County Jail awaiting extradition.

Court records confirm Buckingham has an active restraining order requiring Dick to stay at least 100 yards from him at all times.

She faces felony charges including stalking, criminal threat, and battery.

The former guitarist, known for his intricate fingerpicking and rocky band history, has not yet commented publicly.