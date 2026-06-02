Sabrina Carpenter granted temporary restraining order against alleged stalker

The singer says repeated visits to her home left her fearing for her safety.

Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly visited her house on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, Carpenter describes the trespasser as a “complete stranger” and fears for her safety as well her sister’s.

The documents state she became aware of the offender, William Applegate, on May 23, after he bypassed the musician’s security gate and tried to open her front door before her security team intervened.

It is stated that Applegate presented himself as if he knew the singer and that he was going to meet her.

Applegate returned less than 24 hours later and was seen lingering around the artist’s driveway. He allegedly returned for a third consecutive day.

According to Carpenter, the approach was “deliberate, calculated and aggressive, which is deeply alarming.”

The filing stated Carpenter’s security team discovered that Applegate’s alleged stalking behaviour dated back to April 20.

Carpenter described the man as “delusional”, while a police detective involved in the case reportedly supported her concerns, describing him as “mentally unstable”.

Carpenter expressed concern over what he may do next, with the detective determining that Applegate poses a clear, credible and ongoing threat.

Applegate is scheduled to appear in court on June 18, where a judge will determine whether the restraining order should be made permanent.