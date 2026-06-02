QSC CB10 brings serious portable PA power without tying you to the wall

QSC has launched the CB10, a compact rechargeable loudspeaker aimed at performers and event crews who need real PA output without being tied to a power outlet.

Battery life is the main draw. The CB10 runs for up to 12 hours on a charge, which covers most mobile gigs, DJ sets, pop up activations and outdoor jobs where mains power is awkward or unavailable. It also runs on AC when a socket is handy, so it works as a fixed speaker as readily as a portable one, whether that is a small venue rig, a presentation system or a general utility box on production days.

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The specs back up the use case. The CB10 packs 440 watts of peak Class D power, a 10 inch woofer, a 1 inch high frequency compression driver and up to 127 dB peak SPL at roughly one metre. That is a lot of output from a box built to be carried.

There is a three channel mixer on board, which is where the CB10 earns its keep. Two combo XLR inputs each come with their own factory presets, and a 3.5 millimetre input doubles as the Bluetooth audio channel. You can run microphones, instruments and playback through it without packing a separate mixer for smaller jobs.

Connectivity runs on Bluetooth 5.1 for both audio and control, with True Wireless Stereo for linking a pair of CB10s. The QSC Loudspeaker Control App on iOS and Android handles remote control, which helps once the speaker is up on a stand or sitting away from the operator. There is also up to 200 milliseconds of room delay for distributed sound, temporary installs and larger spaces.

The lithium ion battery is removable and user installable, and recharges in about four hours. That makes it practical for longer days, since you can carry spares and swap packs to keep the system running.

The physical layout is straightforward. A large carry handle sits on top, there is an integrated pole cup for stand mounting, and a 30 degree tilt lets it work as a floor monitor. It covers front of house PA, quick playback and stage monitoring depending on the job.

The CB10 is a flexible bit of kit. Battery and AC operation, app control, Bluetooth audio, the built in mixer and proper mounting options add up to a speaker that handles a wide range of work without getting complicated. For performers, DJs, event crews and venues who need reliable sound where power is not guaranteed, it is worth a look.