Jane Fonda, Julia Roberts and Patti Smith unite for First Amendment concert

Jane Fonda leads a powerful lineup of artists and activists using music to rally support for First Amendment protections.

In a special concert event in New York City, the Committee for the First Amendment presents Rise Up, Sing Out!, where celebrities and advocates are coming together to stand up for the freedom of the American people.

The 90-minute concert is a chance for people to stand in unity against the authoritarian shifts threatening American democracy today.

Jane Fonda, who serves as founder of the Committee for the First Amendment, states, “We can’t sit idly by while our rights are at stake,”

“History shows us that when democracy is threatened, song becomes one of our most powerful weapons. Right now, we are at a critical crossroads. It’s time for us to rise up, raise our voices, and stand up against a government that refuses to put its people first. We are fighting back the best way we know how to: with our community and in solidarity.”

Actresses Julia Roberts and Lily Gladstone are among those who will take part in the special event in New York City celebrating U.S. freedoms protected by the First Amendment, which prohibits Congress from making laws that restrict freedom of religion, speech, the press, peaceful assembly, or the right to petition the government.

Previously announced appearances include Jane Fonda, plus Bette Midler, Joy Reid, Sasha Allen and Patti Smith.

Musicians and artists often come together to create change, raise awareness and funds. Live Aid in 1985 was one of the most famous and successful events, which attracted over a billion viewers globally and raised more than $100 million to increase international awareness and relief for the famine in Ethiopia.

Closer to home, Fire Fight Australia brought together some of Australia’s legends and most influential musicians in 2020 to raise money for all those affected by the Bushfire crisis.

Music brings people together in solidarity; it can be a powerful tool for change, and at times of conflict, unrest and uncertainty, the world needs it to survive.

Taking place at NYC’s Town Hall on June 14th, Rise Up, Sing Out! is available for livestream for Aussies on June 15 at 9:30 am AEST at riseupsingout.com for free.