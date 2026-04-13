Labrinth quits Euphoria days out from Season 3: ‘I won’t let people treat me like sh*t’

The show’s defining sound that Labrinth has created is gone — right before Season 3 lands

Labrinth has walked away from Euphoria just days before Season 3 drops, confirming he’s pulled his music after calling out behind-the-scenes treatment and “comfortable liars.”

The Labrinth outburst started back in March with a blunt Instagram post, but over the weekend he made it clear this wasn’t vague industry burnout — it was about how he was treated on the production side.

He didn’t name names, but the tension appears to centre on creator Sam Levinson, especially after Levinson claimed he had “no idea” why Labrinth was upset — something Labrinth’s follow-up posts seem to directly push back on.

Labrinth confirmed he spoke with HBO and removed any music he’d made for Season 3, explaining that while he respects a creator’s vision, he won’t let people “treat me like sh*t,” adding he’s still “cool” with the network – just not the situation around the show.

That leaves Hans Zimmer stepping in solo, with the show shifting toward a more cinematic score to match its five-year time jump — a noticeable move away from the gospel-leaning, emotionally heavy sound that defined earlier seasons.

It’s a big change, especially given how central Labrinth’s music was to the show’s identity, and with crew like Kirsten Sage Coleman publicly backing him, it suggests there may be more going on behind the scenes than just a creative disagreement.