Euphoria officially ends with season 3, HBO confirms

The final bell has rung for East Highland.

After seven years, twenty six episodes, and one very long hiatus, Euphoria has officially ended.

HBO confirmed the news following creator Sam Levinson’s announcement on the New York Times’ Popcast podcast.

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The Season 3 closer, titled ‘In God We Trust,’ was quietly the series finale all along. The decision comes as little surprise.

Series lead Zendaya had previously suggested the show was wrapping up, and a full four years passed between Seasons 2 and 3 while its young cast (including Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney) became blockbuster movie stars.

Production delays mounted, and Levinson himself admitted he writes “every season like it’s the last.” When pressed about a potential fourth season, he said simply, “I don’t know.”

The Emmy-winning drama followed a group of high school students navigating drugs, sex, trauma, and identity.

Season 3 jumped forward in time, asking audiences to wrestle with faith, redemption, and the problem of evil. Rue’s story has reached its end.