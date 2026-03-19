Zendaya’s The Drama looks follow one iconic rule: old, new, borrowed, blue

Zendaya is once again demonstrating a masterclass in storytelling through style for The Drama press tour.

At the film’s premiere, she told Variety, “I was brainstorming with [stylist Law Roach] about how I would theme dress for this film, and I kind of remembered the saying, ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.’”

She added, “So I thought I’d bring it back.”

The first glimpse came on March 12 at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where she rocked her ‘something borrowed’

The gown originally worn by Whitney Houston on the cover of Life magazine in 1987, it was later reimagined by Sarah Jessica Parker for the 2008 Sex and the City movie.

In a surprise appearance at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, where a real couple got married, with Zendaya as a witness, she went ‘something new’, wearing a Louis Vuitton corset top and ruffled miniskirt from the brand’s 2004 spring collection.

For her Jimmy Kimmel interview, she slipped into a dreamy blue floral McQueen gown, her ‘something blue’ part of the theme.

She saved the best for last, her ‘something old’ at the LA premiere. Revisiting her own archives, she wore a white strapless Vivienne Westwood gown that made waves at the 2015 Oscars.

As Zendaya promotes The Drama, a film about a couple whose relationship is put to the test when a secret surfaces just days before their wedding, speculation about her own rumored nuptials to Tom Holland continues to swirl.

While nothing has been confirmed, the biggest question on everyone’s mind remains: will Zendaya take Tom Holland’s last name, or will he simply become “Tom”?