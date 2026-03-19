Goat Boat on Ditching the Band Drama and Falling in Love with Music Again

Tuning out the noise.

After years of navigating the choppy waters of band dynamics and false starts, Goat Boat’s Milo Vanherreweghe has finally found the perfect wave.

Following his triumphant solo turn at Ghent’s Damberd and a pivotal appearance in the Humo’s Rock Rally, the Belgian-based, Cape Verde-born artist is ready to shed his winter skin.

On his forthcoming EP, Bright Young Thing, Vanherreweghe trades his signature low-end grit for sun-drenched, reverb-drenched surf guitars.

More than just a collection of songs, the record serves as a meditation on reinvention, tackling themes of rebirth and internal “battles in the mind” with a refreshingly laidback, “pothead-philosophy” approach.

We caught up with the stubbornly persistent songwriter to discuss the joy of going solo, the twangy sonic shift of his new material, and why spring is the perfect time to fall in love with yourself again.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

GOAT BOAT: Today the first song I put on this morning was “Pickup Truck” by Kings of Leon. It’s got such a great, mellow vibe for starting the day. Lately, I’ve also been on a huge Tom Petty kick.

I particularly like the songs ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’, ‘Running down a dream’, ’Into the great wide open’, ‘Woman in Love’ and some other ones.

He’s such a great songwriter and very laidback.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

GOAT BOAT: I was born in the Cape Verde islands. I love its sunshine and island vibes.

I’m now enjoying the youthful energy and vibrant atmosphere of Ghent, Belgium.

HAPPY: Your journey is described as one of “stubborn persistence.” Looking back, what kept you going through the “all talk, no action” phase of the band circuit?

GOAT BOAT: Yeah, I cycled through several different band lineups, but with people constantly coming and going, I eventually got tired of the whole group dynamic.

It felt like being married to several guys at once—lots of talking, but very little action. Everything changed when I played a solo gig at Damberd with nothing but a backing track.

It went over really well, and that gave me the courage to finally go it alone. All these years, I’ve been driven by a pure love for music and a desire to write about the new experiences I’ve had.”

HAPPY: Winning a spot in Humo’s Rock Rally in 2022 seems like a major turning point. How did that experience give you the final push to venture out as a solo act?

GOAT BOAT: With no bandmates and a sudden performance offer on the table, I had a choice: skip the opportunity or go solo. I chose to go for it. That decision didn’t just build my confidence; it defined my path as a musician.

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HAPPY: The song ‘Tiny Tornado/Rainbow’ touches on the “battle in the mind.” Can you tell us a bit about that track and the “pothead-philosophy” approach you took to writing it?

GOAT BOAT: The track explores a state of mental haze. Something everyone struggles with sometimes. The lyrics and the soundscape evolved in tandem, each shaping the other.

It isn’t necessarily meant to be ‘literate’ in a traditional sense; it’s more about a raw, intuitive feeling. The vagueness is intentional—I wanted to prioritize the sonic atmosphere over a literal narrative. It’s an arty piece.

HAPPY: You’ve said the EP is perfect for listening to at the beach this spring. If you had to pair one track with a specific springtime activity, what would it be and why?

GOAT BOAT: There’s nothing like sitting in the park, people-watching, and reading a book in peace. Or even just taking a train ride somewhere—those feel like the perfect moments to get lost in some music.

HAPPY: You’ve described this EP as having a “twangy, reverb-guitar” sound. What drew you to incorporate those surf guitar influences for this collection of songs?

GOAT BOAT: I usually lean into low-end riffs for that ‘rock’ grit, but I wanted to explore a more ‘airy,’ twangy energy here. After ‘Bright Young Thing,’ it just made sense to keep going in that direction,that song really defined the map for the rest of the music.

HAPPY: You mentioned there are “other big things coming.” Without giving too much away, is there a hint you can give us about what’s next for Goat Boat?

GOAT BOAT: I’m leaning toward some mellow, Tom Petty-inspired vibes, but at the same time, I’m tempted to go the complete opposite direction with something high-energy.

I’m a walking contradiction, I know! We’ll see where the music takes me. In the meantime, I just launched a website goatboatmusic.com and I’m currently editing a video for ‘Bright Young Thing.’

HAPPY: If a new listener puts on Bright Young Thing from start to finish, what is the single feeling or mood you hope they walk away with?

GOAT BOAT: I’m aiming for a bright, springtime energy, something airy, youthful, and a bit of optimism.

HAPPY: What about ‘Delirium’ made it the clear choice for a remix?

GOAT BOAT: I wanted to add a guitar solo and remaster the track to give it a more open sound. I’m focusing on the details adding more depth and high-end clarity, while making sure the backing vocals cut through more clearly.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

GOAT BOAT: A sunny day, a slow morning, a forgotten gem on the radio, getting my music out there.