Kings of Leon Forced to Cancel UK and European Tour After ‘Freak Accident’

The show can’t go on: Kings of Leon side-lined by shocking injury.

Rock icons Kings of Leon have axed their upcoming UK and European tour dates after frontman Caleb Followill suffered a “gnarly” injury in a freak accident.

The ‘Sex on Fire‘ hitmakers were set to perform across Cardiff, Lancashire, and multiple European cities this summer, but Caleb revealed in an emotional Instagram video that he shattered his heel while playing with his kids.

Emergency surgery has left him sidelined for at least eight weeks, forcing the band to postpone their highly anticipated shows.

Fans were promised “exciting stuff” in the future, with Caleb teasing new music that was set to debut on the tour.

Festival organisers, including Lytham Festival—where the band was slated to headline alongside Justin Timberlake—wished him a speedy recovery but confirmed no replacement act could be secured.

The Followill brothers assured devastated fans they’ll return stronger, though for now, the shows remain on hold as Caleb focuses on healing.

Want updates on rescheduled dates or new music? Follow Kings of Leon on Instagram and watch here so you don’t miss their comeback!