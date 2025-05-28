David Lynch’s Personal Collection Hits the Auction Block

Surreal artifacts, eerie memorabilia, and cinematic history up for grabs. 🎬

Fans of surreal cinema, take note—David Lynch’s personal treasures are hitting the auction block!

Over 450 eclectic items from the late filmmaker’s life and career will be up for grabs, offering a rare dive into his mesmerising world.

Among the highlights?

The eerie Black Lodge red curtain from Twin Peaks, his trusty director’s chair, and even the same Boomerang sofa that haunted Lost Highway.

Music lovers can bid on his custom five-neck steel guitar, while cinephiles may fight over his personal 35mm print of Eraserhead.

Presented by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies, the sale kicks off June 18th in LA and online.

From espresso machines to Blue Velvet vinyl, Lynch’s oddball genius echoes in every lot. Meanwhile, Twin Peaks stars will honour him with a US tour this August, blending nostalgia with tribute.

Ready to own a piece of Lynchian lore? The dreamlike bidding begins soon.